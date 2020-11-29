Parl. to finalize halt of Additional Protocol implementation

According to Abolfazl Aboutorabi, a senior member of the Parliament, lawmakers agreed to turn an urgent strategic motion, which aims to counteract unilateral sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic by Western countries, topped by the United States, to a double-urgency motion.

Out of 246 lawmakers present at today's session, 232 voted in favor of the new move.

“It was decided to finalize and put into force the ‘strategic action plan’, which includes stopping the implementation of the Additional Protocol [to NPT],” he added.

Aboutorabi noted that the Parliament is also addressing the details of the martyrdom of top Iranian physicist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated in Absard, Damavand County, Tehran province, on Friday.

The lawmakers had given green light to the urgent strategic motion in early November, but the plan has turned into a double-urgency due to the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientist.

The plan obliges the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) to produce at least 120 kg of 20-percent enriched uranium annually and store it inside the country within two months after the adoption of the law.

According to the motion, the AEOI should start the installation, gas injection, enrichment, and storage of nuclear materials up to an appropriate enrichment degree within a period of three months using at least 1,000 IR-2m centrifuges.

The motion also requires the Iranian government to stop any regulatory access beyond the Additional Protocol within two months of its enactment in line with Articles 36 and 37 of a multilateral nuclear deal -- officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) -- signed between Iran and major world powers in 2015.

Based on the motion, if the European parties to the JCPOA start observing their obligations within three months following approval of this law, the Iranian administration should submit a proposal to the parliament on Iran's reciprocal measures for restoring full implementation of its JCPOA obligations.

