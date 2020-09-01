  1. Politics
Russia mocks US ahead of JCPOA Joint Commission

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – In a sarcastic tweet on the recent US claim about its participation in the JCPOA, Russian senior diplomat said that the meeting of the Joint Commission on JCPOA with all 'real' participants will start soon.

In  a tweet on Tuesday, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, "The meeting of the Joint Commission on #JCPOA with participation of all real (not self- proclaimed) participants of the nuclear deal will start in Vienna in a few hours."

"Consultations in different formats are already under way," he added.

According to the announced schedule, the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be held today in Vienna, chaired by Secretary-General of the European Union External Action Service Helga Schmid and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.

The event will be attended by representatives of France, Germany, Britain, China and Russia.    

