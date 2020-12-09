Iran, EU hold 5th round of high-profile talks online

The meeting was co-chaired by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Helga Maria Schmid.

In addition to reviewing the previous cooperation, the two sides discussed the joint future cooperation under the topics of challenges related to migration and asylum-seeking, combating narcotic drugs, bilateral issues in relevant fields such as economy, trade, agriculture, transportation, etc., humanitarian cooperation including fight against the novel coronavirus and dealing with the natural disasters as well as peaceful nuclear energy.

