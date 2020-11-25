JCPOA not negotiatable, Iran optimist about no US admin.

Making the remarks on the sidelines of the Wednesday Cabinet meeting, Mahmoud Vaezi assured that there will be no new negotiations over the JCPOA.

"President Rouhani announced today that if the other JCPOA parties return to January 20, 2017, the day Trump came to power, Iran is also ready to step back to the same date," he said lamenting about the lack of commitment of the Europeans to their JCPOA obligations.

Vaezi noted that Trump has disturbed the international order and ruined international relations, including those in the Middle East.

"He has put intense pressure on the Iranian people over the past three years," he added.

Addressing US elections, he said Iran welcomed Trump's defeat but it is not optimistic about any of the US administrations unless that administration acts differently.

He underlined that despite the remarks of the upcoming US administration officials about their policy towards Iran, which as they say would be totally different from that of Trump, and their claims about getting connected to Iran, there has been no direct or indirect contact between Iran and the US.

