Vienna to host JCPOA joint commission meeting Wednesday

On Monday, the European Union announced that the JCPOA joint commission meeting will be held on 26 February in the Austrian capital.

It will be the first JCPOA joint commission meeting after the decision made by three European countries of France, Germany, and Britain to activate the trigger mechanism.

European members for some two months have been talking about the possibility of triggering the JCPOA’s 'dispute resolution mechanism,' which is also known as the trigger mechanism, and whose activation can lead to the return of the UN sanctions on Iran.

The threat came after Iran took a series of steps in reducing its commitments under the deal in response to the US withdrawal from the agreement and its re-imposition of sanctions, and the Europeans’ failure to keep their end of the bargain in protecting Iran’s economic benefits against the US sanctions.

