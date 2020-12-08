Borrel urges US to rejoin JCPOA

"We need to find a way for the US to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal," Sputnik quoted Borrell as saying on Tuesday addressing the GLOBSEC webinar.

He also urged Iran to come back into full compliance.

"The nuclear deal is still assessed as a landmark of successful diplomacy ... We are proud of it as the biggest success of our diplomatic capacity," he underscored.

Last week, he vowed that he will continue as coordinator to work towards full implementation by all parties to preserve JCPOA.

Borrell also wished that the European Union would be able to persuade the United States to return to the nuclear deal and Iran to go back to full compliance with nuclear responsibilities as envisioned by the JCPOA.

The diplomat added that a date for the next meeting of JCPOA had been already set and it would be held before Christmas.

In his recent remarks about the assassination of the Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Borrell said that the assassination is a criminal act and will not stop Tehran from "going nuclear".

