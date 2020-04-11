  1. Economy
FDI in mineral, industrial projects at 6.5% decline in 11 months

TEHRAN, Apr. 11 (MNA) – The volume of approved Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in industrial, mineral and trade projects in 11 months of the previous Iranian calendar year [from March 21, 2019 to Feb. 19, 2020] registered a 6.5 percent decrease as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

In this sector, the total value of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in 11 months of the last Iranian calendar year stood at $854 million, showing a 6.5 percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

In this period, 82 industrial, mineral and trade projects were approved in the Foreign Investment Board, recording a 26.2 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Some 65 industrial, mineral and trade projects, valued at $914 million, were approved in Foreign Investment Board in 11 months of the last Iranian year [from March 21, 2018 to Feb. 19, 2019].

