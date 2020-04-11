FDI in mineral, industrial projects at 6.5% decline in 11 months

In this sector, the total value of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in 11 months of the last Iranian calendar year stood at $854 million, showing a 6.5 percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

In this period, 82 industrial, mineral and trade projects were approved in the Foreign Investment Board, recording a 26.2 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Some 65 industrial, mineral and trade projects, valued at $914 million, were approved in Foreign Investment Board in 11 months of the last Iranian year [from March 21, 2018 to Feb. 19, 2019].

