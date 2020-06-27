FDI in industrial sector at 27% growth in Q1

This huge volume of investment is related to 24 projects, showing a 8.3 percent growth in terms of number of project implemented.

Industrial sector with 18 projects, mining and mineral sector with five projects and trade sector with three projects accounted for the maximum volume of foreign investment in the said period respectively.

Study of report of foreign investment approved by the Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Act [FIPPA] in industrial, mineral and trade sectors indicate that a number of 82 projects, valued at $845, were approved last year [from March 21, 2019 to March 20, 2020].

