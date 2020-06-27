  1. Economy
Jun 27, 2020, 2:00 PM

FDI in industrial sector at 27% growth in Q1

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – Statistics of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade indicate the $476.903 worth of foreign investment in industrial, mineral and trade sectors was approved in Foreign Investment Board since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year [from March 21 to June 20, 2020], showing a 27 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

This huge volume of investment is related to 24 projects, showing a 8.3 percent growth in terms of number of project implemented.

Industrial sector with 18 projects, mining and mineral sector with five projects and trade sector with three projects accounted for the maximum volume of foreign investment in the said period respectively.

Study of report of foreign investment approved by the Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Act [FIPPA] in industrial, mineral and trade sectors indicate that a number of 82 projects, valued at $845, were approved last year [from March 21, 2019 to March 20, 2020].

