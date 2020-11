According to CBI, current account balance of the country in foreign sector in the first quarter of the current year has reached -$622 million.

In the same direction, balance of trade or the account of commodity hit -$212 million, so that the country’s exports and imports volume in the first three months of the current year hit $8.938 and $9.150 billion respectively.

Also, Iran’s total foreign debt at the end of this period has registered $8.655 billion.

