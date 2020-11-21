“The Other One” to be displayed in Cinema Vérité

The film has been inspired by H. Melville's masterpiece of Moby Dick.

Presided by Mohammad Hamidi-Moqadam, the 14th edition of “Cinema Verite” is slated to be held in Tehran from Dec 8-14, 2020.

The Documentary and Experimental Film Centre (DEFC) organizes the annual Iran International Documentary Film Festival.

The festival showcases the very best of the documentary world in an attempt to bridge the gap between reality and truth.

The festival has several sections including National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition, Corona Virus Special Section, Side Sections, and commemorations.

In the meantime, several expert workshops, master talks as well as masterclasses will be held in this international cinematic event.

The national competition section comprises short, mid-length, and feature-length documentaries.

The international section of this edition will be held in a non-competition format due to the spread of coronavirus.

The international section of the festival also enjoys numerous non-competition sections such Special Displays, Mirror of a Festival, Portrait, Perspective of One Country Documentary Cinema, Chile Documentary Cinema, Masters of 2020 as well as 13 Editions & 13 Films.

Due to the spread of Coronavirus, this edition of the festival will be held in online and remote format via utilizing the national platform in the country.

