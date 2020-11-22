  1. Culture
Iranian play 'Labor' to be performed in Red Curtain Intl Fest

TEHRAN, Nov. 22 (MNA) – Iranian play 'Labor' will be performed on 28 and 29 November in the online international Red Curtain Theatre Festival.

Written and directed by Mahana Narimani, 'Labor' is about four pregnant women who enter a state institute to receive the Filoviridae vaccine, and therefore to be evaluated in being a good mother.

'Labor' would be performed in Farsi, while English subtitles are provided.

A jury composed of members from the Philippines, Singapore, India, Italy, Finland, the UK and the USA will select winners from the finalists from Brazil, the USA, the UK, Finland, Sweden, Germany, Cape Verde, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Zimbabwe, India and Singapore.

