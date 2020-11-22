Iranian play 'Labor' to be performed in Red Curtain Intl Fest

Written and directed by Mahana Narimani, 'Labor' is about four pregnant women who enter a state institute to receive the Filoviridae vaccine, and therefore to be evaluated in being a good mother.

'Labor' would be performed in Farsi, while English subtitles are provided.

A jury composed of members from the Philippines, Singapore, India, Italy, Finland, the UK and the USA will select winners from the finalists from Brazil, the USA, the UK, Finland, Sweden, Germany, Cape Verde, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Zimbabwe, India and Singapore.

