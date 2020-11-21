16th Resistance Intl. Film Festival enjoys strategic goals

In an interview with IRNA, Azimi underlined that the festival is comprising eight sections of which the Basiji Filmmakers and Festival of Festivals held in national level and the rest are being held in International level.

He underlined that the Basiji Filmmakers held with 2,900 works, adding that the "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section" of the festival have been allocated to Martyr Soleimani and paying tribute to him.

He added that the Health Defenders also was one of the section of the event which held in the first round of the festival aimed at paying tribute to the medical staff who are combating Coronavirus.

Azimi reiterated that 1,342 works were submitted to this section of the festival.

Commenting on holding the festival which is being held in an online format, Azimi reiterated that this event is not a cinematic gathering but enjoys strategic goals.

He added that holding this cinematic event is very pivotal in the current situation.

Azimi added that since over 10,000 works have been submitted to the secretariat of the festival from 135 countries, stressing that this issue indicates that the international cinematic event is very influential.

The second part of the 16th Resistance International Film Festival inaugurated in Iranian Province of Kerman while paying tribute to martyred anti-terrorist commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Several high-ranking Iranian cinematic officials and the festival organizers gathered together at the grave of Martyr Soleimani on Saturday.

In the meantime, "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section" of the festival have been allocated to Martyr Soleimani and paying tribute to him.

The late General Soleimani who had a pivotal role in fighting against Daesh terrorists in Iraq and Syria was assassinated in January 2019 by the US army at the direct order of US President Donald Trump.

The second part of the festival is covering "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Scriptwriting Competition.

ZZ/PR