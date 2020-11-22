“Glauber, Claro” to be displayed in Iran’s “Cinema Verite”

The film explores the life and legacy of late legendary Brazilian director Glauber Rocha through the prism of the time he spent in Italy in the 1970s, focusing in particular on the shoot of his 1975 Rome-set feature Claro, which was inspired by in his own life as an exile in the city.

Italian-Brazilian filmmaker Meneghetti has returned to the locations where Rocha shot Claro, and also tapped into the memories of friends and collaborators such as Bernardo Bertolucci and Marco Bellocchio as well as celebrated critic Adriano Apra.

The film has been produced in 2020 in Brazil and also has been displayed in Rome Film Festival.

Born in 1964, Meneghetti is a Italo-Brazilian filmmaker and visual artist. His work is centered on social issues, migration and the concept of borders, political, social and individual edges, the interaction with people and media between the North and South hemispheres.

He has shown his work in more than 40 countries and has made about 60 films and videos, including a fiction feature film, 5 documentaries, 88 short films and experimental videos. In the last 20 years he had received over 60 awards, prizes and scholarships for his works.

Presided by Mohammad Hamidi-Moqadam, the 14th edition of “Cinema Verite” is slated to be held in Tehran from Dec 8-14, 2020.

The Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) organizes the annual Iran International Documentary Film Festival.

The festival showcases the very best of the documentary world in an attempt to bridge the gap between reality and truth.

MA/PR