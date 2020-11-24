Cinema Verite filmfest to show self-sacrifice amid COVID-19

Commenting on holding this edition of the festival in an online format, Mohammad Kiasalar, a Journalist, poet, songwriter, and physician, underscored that the elite communities are often expected to take advantage of threats.

"Coronavirus is a global threat, and in such circumstances, paving the way for holding the festival in an online format is reframing threats as opportunities" Kiasalar added.

"The mass media in general and the medium of cinema, in particular, can play a pivotal role in this respect by increasing the awareness in the society. They could be considered as the arm of the health system and help maintain the health of citizens and compatriots," he added.

"In my opinion, these days, documentarians can and have been able to reflect the sacrifices of the healthcare staff more than any other filmmakers. For this reason, we should be grateful for the sacrifices of doctors, nurses, and other therapists, we should be grateful for the documentarians who capture and record scenes of their unparalleled self-sacrifice at the risk of their own lives," Kiasalar said.

He underscored that holding art festivals in the current situation is very vital and the same as injecting hope into society.

Presided by Mohammad Hamidi-Moqadam, the 14th edition of “Cinema Verite” is slated to be held in Tehran from Dec 8-14, 2020 in the online format.

The Documentary and Experimental Film Centre (DEFC) organizes the annual Iran International Documentary Film Festival.

The festival showcases the very best of the documentary world in an attempt to bridge the gap between reality and truth.

