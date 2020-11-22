Iranian cinematographer wins Golden Frog at CAMERIMAGE 2020

International Film Festival of the Art of Cinematography EnergaCAMERIMAGE announced the line-up of the Documentary Shorts Competition.

The docu shorts prize went to “A Horse Has More Blood Than a Human", filmed by Mehdi Azadi and directed by Abolfazl Talooni.

“A Horse Has More Blood Than a Human" narrates the store of an older Azeri couple who leave Tehran and return to their idyllic home town on the Turkish border, but their dreams of quiet retirement are shattered by the realisation that their town has become a smuggling gateway into Europe, and everyone they know is involved.

In the previous editions of "CAMERIMAGE", Touraj Aslani and Mahmoud Clari had won the silver frog of this event in the fiction section, and the Mehdi Azadi is the first Iranian who has won Golden Frog Award.

The International Film Festival of the Art of Cinematography EnergaCAMERIMAGE is the greatest and most recognized festival dedicated to the art of cinematography and its creators – cinematographers. EnergaCAMERIMAGE contributes to the growth of cinematographers’ prestige.

The aim of the competition was to recognize the art of documentary filmmaking as a creative interpretation of reality. Putting emphasis on the visual and aesthetic aspects of the selected nonfiction entries, the jury awarded the best cinematographers in the competition.

