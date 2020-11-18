Portrait of "Mohammad Mulse" to be screened at“Cinema Verite”

According to the public relations of Documentary and Experimental Film Center, the 75-year old Mohammad Mulse is one of the most thriving Syrian cinema directors, who has snatched awards at many international festivals.

So far he has produced several films including “Dream of a Small Town” (1970), “Konya 74” (1974), “Memory” (1977), “Dreams of the City” (1983), “Dream” (1987), “Black Pen” (1990), “Night” (1992), “Teacher” (1996), “Shoor” (2005), “Damascus Ladder” (2013).

"Opening the Doors of Cinema'' is a documentary about the famous Syrian filmmaker "Mohammad Mulse " directed by "Nizar Andari" that will be screened at the Verite Film Festival.

Nazar Andari is a writer and filmmaker based in Abu Dhabi. He holds a Ph.D. in Comparative Literature from UCLA and has recently published Mohammed Mulse's book on Arabic cinema.

Presided by Mohammad Hamidi-Moqadam, the 14th edition of “Cinema Verite” will be held in Tehran from Dec 8-14, 2020 in online format due to the spread of Coronavirus.

