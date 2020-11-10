Iranian Film “Forty-seven” to vie at Sofia MENAR FilmFest

Iranian Film “Forty-seven” directed by Ahmad Otraghchi will be screened at the competition section of the 13th Sofia MENAR Film Festival in Bulgaria.

Forty-Seven narrates the story of three middle-aged women from different social classes who inadvertently affect each other's lives on the longest night of the year.

Sofia MENAR Film Festival makes audience familiar with the culture and traditions of the Islam world. The program of Sofia MENAR Film Festival presents the best of Middle East and North Africa cinema productions, including feature films, documentaries and short projects. A lot of accompanying events are organised within the frames of the festival. These events are particularly selected and bound up with the countries of this region, representing traditions and customs of the ethnic groups that inhabit its lands.

