'The Sun' to take part in Intl. Film Festival & Awards Macao

Majidi's 'The Sun' is scheduled to be screened at the 'World Panorama' section of the International Film Festival & Awards • Macao.

World Panorama is a non-competitive selection of 8 films from other major international film festivals, also the best of world cinema to have emerged in the year which includes English language films that are considered contenders for Academy Award consideration.

'The Sun' is about 12-year-old Ali and his three friends who do small jobs and petty crimes to survive and support their families. In a timely turn of events, Ali is entrusted to find a hidden underground treasure. However, in order to gain access to the tunnel where the treasure is buried, Ali and his gang have first to enroll at the near Sun School, a charitable institution that tries to educate street kids and child laborers.

The film was very well received by critics at last year's Fajr Film Festival and won several awards such as the best screenplay and best film. It is directed by Majid Majidi and co-written by Nima Javidi. Actors such as Ali Nasirian, Javad Ezzati, and Tanaz Tabatabai star in the film.

It has won the Magic Lantern award at 77th Venice Film Festival in Italy.

Rouhollah Zamani, the actor of the film has won Marcello Mastroianni Award at the Venice International Film Festival for his role in 'The Sun'.

It has been screened at the Rome International Film Festival in Italy and was selected to be screened at the inauguration ceremony of the 8th edition of the Ajyal Film Festival in Doha, Qatar.

Recently, 'The Sun' has been selected to take part as Iran’s representative at the Foreign Language Film section of the 2021 Academy Awards.

The International Film Festival & Awards • Macao (IFFAM) is an event jointly organized by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and the Macau Films & Television Productions and Culture Association (MFTPA), being managed by MFTPA. The aim of the Festival is to raise awareness and develop an audience for cinema from the region and the rest of the world, promoting the films as both art form and entertainment. In addition to all the sections mentioned in the following paragraphs, the Festival may include retrospectives and tributes to major figures in the film industry as a contribution towards raising awareness of the history of cinema.

The 5th edition of the festival will take place in Macao from 3rd to 8th December, 2020.

