The fiction feature will be screened at the international section of the event, which started on Friday (Nov. 13) and will go on through November 22.

The story is about a middle-aged woman in a small town who receives suspicious letters, accusing her of many crimes. We find out after some time she is sending the letters for revenge for her family.

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival is an annual film festival held in Tallinn, the capital city of Estonia.

MR/5074625