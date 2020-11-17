Monro’s “Kubrick by Kubrick” to be screened in Cinéma Vérité

“Kubrick by Kubrick” narrates the story of a rare and transcendent journey into the life and films of the legendary filmmaker Stanley Kubrick, featuring a treasure trove of unearthed interview recordings from the master himself.

Spartacus (1960), Dr. Strangelove (1964), A Space Odyssey, Eyes Wide Shut (1999) and Full Metal Jacket (1987) are the most famous Kubrick's works.

Kubrick has so been nominated for Oscars 13 times in best screenplay, best director and best movie categories. He also received Oscar award once.

In 1997, he received 'Golden Lion Award' from Venice Film Festival.

He passed away at 70 in 1999.

Presided by Mohammad Hamidi-Moqadam, the 14th edition of “Cinema Verite” will be held in Tehran from Dec 8-14, 2020 in online format due to the spread of Coronavirus.

