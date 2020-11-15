'Metamorphosis in the Slaughterhouse' goes to Efebo d'Oro

Iranian movie ‘Metamorphosis in the Slaughterhouse’ has been selected to go on screen at the “Golden Aphrodite Award” section in the 2020 edition of the Cyprus International Film Festival.

'Metamorphosis in the Slaughterhouse' narrates the story of a family who must move from their village.

The film is a product of Iran, Germany, and Canada, produced by Mehdi Koohzadeh.

The cast includes Fariba Talebi, Saeed Ahmadi, Fariba Torkashvand, Farahnaz Manafizaher, Rhamat Sekar khand, Foujan Ahmadi, Mahshid Khosravi, Iman Saraf, Arezou Balalidehkordi, Sarina Yousefi, Mohammad Eghlimi, Amir Abbas Ghazaei, Avin Koohzadeh.

The film has also taken part in the 15th edition of the Cyprus International Film Festival.

The Centro ricerca narrativa e cinema (Research Centre for Cinema and Narrative) shall organize the 42nd edition of the Efebo d'Oro, an international festival of cinema and writing to be held on 29 November - 5 December, 2020 in Palermo.

Since its foundation in 1979, the Efebo d’Oro (Golden Efebo) has explored the connections between cinema and narrative by awarding the best film based on a literary work.

