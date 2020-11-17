Iran imports down 21% in 7 months: Dep. industry minister

Speaking in the 17th session of Representatives Board of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) on Tue., Mehdi Sadeghi Niyaraki stated that Iran’s import of products witnessed a 2.8 and 21 percent decline from March 21 to Oct. 22 in terms of volume and value respectively.

Turning to the imports and export situation, he added, “Imports decline both in terms of volume and value indicates that products with high-added value have less been imported into the country in this period.”

He went on to say that 65 million tons of products, valued at $18.2 billion, were exported from the country in the first seven months of the current year (from March 21 to Oct. 22), showing a 17.6 percent decline in terms of volume as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Iran’s export volume of products registered a 1.7fold increase in the Iranian months of Mehr (from Sept. 21 to Oct. 22), showing that a part of exports declines, caused by the adverse effects of coronavirus global pandemic, will be compensated in coming months, Deputy Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade stipulated.

