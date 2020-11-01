Iran exports $12bn worth of non-oil products in H1: TPOI

Speaking in the first session of Foreign Trade Monitoring Committee on Sunday, Hamid Zadboum stated that the export growth trend in all non-oil commodities and products is positive and with opening Letter of Credit (L/C) and facilitating export currency, this positive trend will continue.

Easing import process versus export for accelerating repatriation of export currency to the economy of the country was an important move which was approved at the necessary follow up by the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade and in cooperation with the responsible organizations at the Government’s Economic Coordination Board.

Secretary of Supreme Council of Promotion of Non-Oil Export pointed to the promotion of export of non-oil commodities to 17 prioritized target countries and put the total value of non-oil products exported to these countries in the first half of the current year at over $12 billion.

Turning to the export growth of non-oil products to Eurasia since Nov. 2019 to August 22, 2020, he said that export of products to five Eurasian countries within the framework of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) registered a 65 percent growth, TPOI chief Zadboum underscored.

