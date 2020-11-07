Goods transit via Bashmaq Border Crossing hits about $2bn

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Sat., Bakhtiar Rahmanipour said that Bashmaq Customs stands at first place among customs of the country in terms of foreign transit, adding, “The volume of domestic transit from Bashmaq Customs hit 24,669 tons, valued at $26,365,409.”

He went on to say that 240,214 tons of products, valued at $498,152,670 were transited from Bashmaq Customs to foreign countries in the first seven months of the current year (from March 21 to Oct. 22).

Totally, 781,022 tons of goods, valued at $1,903,762,792, has been transited through Bashmaq Customs in this period, Rahmanipour added.

Marivan Customs is busy in the field of transit, export, passenger affairs and also import sector. Kordestan province Customs Offices including Bashmaq border in Marivan and Siranband border crossing in Baneh are offering quality customs services to those who are active in economic sector.

MA/IRN84100842