Iran’s exports to EU hit a 13% growth in nine months

Iran’s trade value with the European Union in the first nine months of the current year in 2020 hit €3.345 billion, showing a 11 percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

In the same direction, Iran’s export of non-oil products to EU has registered a 13 percent growth in this period.

Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) for Economic Studies released the statistics on Iran-EU trade exchange in nine months of the current year in 2020, based on which, Islamic Republic of Iran exported €563 million worth of product to EU member states.

In addition, Islamic Republic of Iran imported €2.783 billion worth of non-oil products from Eurozone from Jan. to Sept. 2020.

Statistics showed that Iran’s export of products to EU in the first nine months of the current year (from Jan. to Sept.) has experienced more than 13 percent growth while country’s import from EU has recorded a 15 percent decline.

Islamic Republic of Iran exported over €81 million worth of products to EU member states in Sept. 2020, showing a 94 percent hike as compared to a month earlier.

It should be noted that Iran’s trade volume exchange with EU was registered about €3.345 billion from Jan. to Sept. 2020, showing a 11 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

