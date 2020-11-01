Iran’s foreign trade value hits over $38bn in 7 months: IRICA

Speaking on Sunday, Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi said that 85 million tons of products were exported from the country (March 21 - Oct. 22), showing a 17.5 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

In this period, export share out of country’s total foreign trade hit 65,573,000 tons, valued at $18.238 billion while imports share hit 19,332,000 tons, valued at $20.040 billion, he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mir-Ashrafi pointed to Iran’s major export destinations in this period and added that Iran’s products were mainly exported to countries including Iraq, China, United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Afghanistan in this period.

Iraq and China imported $4.8 and $4.4 billion worth of products from the Islamic Republic of Iran in this period respectively.

MA/IRN84095887