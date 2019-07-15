IRGC naval forces equipped with new personal defensive equipment

The IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said Monday in a ceremony in southwestern city of Shiraz during which the new personal defensive equipment were provided to the IRGC naval forces, that weapons of mass destruction inflicted damages on the country during the 8-year Iraqi imposed war on Iran, stressing the necessity of availability of new equipment in modern wars.

Tangsiri also said Iran fell victim to chemical weapons during the 8-year war, adding that many Iranian soldiers were martyred by those banned weapons.

The IRGC Navy commander added that the equipment available to the IRGC forces is made domestically by the young Iranian experts.

According to the report, the new personal defensive equipment will enhance the capabilities and preparedness of the IRGC naval forces against exposure to pollution and contamination, chemical and biological and radioactive weapons.

