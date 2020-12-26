IRGC fully prepared to defend Iran's security

Ali Reza Tangsiri made the remarks during his visit to Greater and Lesser Tunbs in the Persian Gulf on Friday.

Surveying the latest situation of combat readiness of the fighters stationed on the islands, Admiral Tangsiri emphasized maintaining combat readiness and vigilance and full intelligence over their sensitive mission area.

"The purpose of this visit, which is planned in continuation of previous visits and objective observation of the situation in the region, is to review the latest status of combat readiness capabilities," he said.

"Our field surveys show that forces, systems and equipment in all conditions are at the desired level of readiness to defend the water borders, the interests and security of our country," he added.

ZZ/5104518