Iran's economy should not be tied to White House

Iranian Parliament Speaker said that Iranian people's livelihoods should not be tied to the victory or defeat of anyone in the White House.

Referring to the US presidential election, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said, "The recent US election and the events before and after it were instructive. The US, which for years hid its structural, social, political and economic problems with its media power, was now exposed to the world's public opinion."

Iranian, Iraqi military officials hold meeting in Tehran

Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces met and held talks with the Iraqi Minister of Defense on Sunday in Tehran.

Heading a high-ranking military delegation, Iraqi Minister of Defense Juma Inad, who arrived in Tehran on Saturday, met Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri.

Iran-Iraq defense coop. to increase security: Gen. Bagheri

Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces said that defense cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq will increase security in the region.

Iran to deal with any component of insecurity in region

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said that Iran will deal decisively with any component of insecurity that seeks to disrupt the peace of Iranian and Iraqi people.

Iran records 12,543 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has infected 12,543 people and claimed 459 lives in Iran in the 24 hours to Sunday noon, a senior health official said.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Sunday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 762,068 with the death toll standing at 41,493.

Iran to avenge perpetrators of assassinating Martyr Soleimani

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said that Iran will certainly revenge the perpetrators of assassination of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani.

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Iraqi Minister of Defense Juma Inad Sadoon on Sunday and added, “We will certainly revenge those behind assassination of Iran’s top general Soleimani.”

Iran ready to work with Iraq in chopper manufacturing project

Commander of Army Aviation said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to start working on joint helicopter manufacturing projects with Iraq.

Iran, Afghanistan hold 5th round of strategic coop. talks

The fifth round of negotiations on a Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Document was held between Islamic Republic of Iran and Afghanistan in Tehran on Sunday.

The meeting was held between political delegations of the two countries as headed by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Mirwais Nab Afghanistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister.

War, negotiation with declining country wrong: Rezaei

Secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council said that waging a war and conducting negotiations with a declining country are both wrong.

Iran ready for any kind of military coop. with Iraq’s navy

IRGC Navy Commander said that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready for any kind of military cooperation with Iraq’s Navy Force.

Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri made the remarks in his meeting with visiting Major General Ahmed Jasim Maarij Commander Iraqi Naval Forces on Sunday.

