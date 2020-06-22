IRGC Navy to establish permanent base in Indian Ocean: navy cmdr.

"IRGC Navy has been notified to be present in the Indian Ocean permanently," said Tangsiri on Monday in Bandar Abbas.

"IRGC's Navy has dispatched naval flotilla to oceans in the past, and the second navy flotilla has been sent to the Indian Ocean," he added.

Stating that this decision is according to the guideline of the Commander-in-chief, he said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran Navy has implemented this program many times, and the IRGC also has it on the agenda in line with its responsibilities."

"IRGC is looking to establish a permanent base in the Indian Ocean by the end of the current Iranian year," Tangsiri noted.

Referring to repeated harassment by pirates and some foreign vessels for Iranian fishermen in the Sea of Oman and the Indian Ocean, he added, "The IRGC will no longer allow such encroachments in the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman."

"IRGC's presence in the waters of Indian Ocean is in line with the fulfillment of strategic naval capabilities by the orders of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution," he said, adding, "We will provide a better platform for more special presence of fishermen and industrial fishing units in the oceans by providing security and establishing a permanent base in the Indian Ocean."

"All the needs for the establishment of IRGC's permanent base in the Indian Ocean have been estimated," he noted, stressing, "IRGC's presence will be a powerful and strong presence."

