Nov 17, 2020, 2:06 PM

Iran, Iraq stress coop. in fight against Takfiri terrorists

TEHRAN, Nov. 17 (MNA) – The commanders of the Iranian and Iraqi Air Forces met and held talks on the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh held a meeting with Commander Iraqi Air Force Lt. Gen. Shahab Jahid Ali Al Shakarchi on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the field of joint cooperation, including joint operational and technical cooperation, maintenance of flight systems, and training of manpower.

They also stressed constructive bilateral interaction in this regard. 

Operational cooperation and synergy in the fight against Takfiri terrorist forces and other forces threatening the lasting security of the two countries were other topics discussed during the meeting.

