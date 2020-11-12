New IAEA report proves Iran’s continued cooperation

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Kazem Gharibabadi said the new report shows the IAEA’s continued verification of the country's nuclear program.

The diplomat noted that based on the report, Iran has exported more than 2.2 tons of its heavy water and also utilized 1.3 tons in line with its research and development activities, in addition to heavy water production and storage.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has continued its uranium enrichment activities in Natanz and Fordow sites, using new machines, and enriching uranium up to 4.5% purity, which is beyond the 3.67% limit set in the nuclear agreement, Gharibabadi said.

He added, that the report also points to Iran's recent decision to relocate its R&D centrifuges underground in Natanz and states that the country has declared it will consider safeguard requirements.

"The IAEA report has announced the amount of Iran's uranium reserves is about 2,442.9 kg as of November 2, which is equal to about 3,600 kg of low-enriched uranium," the Iranian diplomat said.

He also pointed to the report's reference to the results of the IAEA's inspection of one of the country’s sites in 2018, and said that despite the differences in Iran’s technical views with the IAEA, interactions in that area are still ongoing between the two sides with the aim of resolving the issue.

