MP terms re-negotiation with fraudulent liars as foolish idea

Speaking in the open session of the Parliament on Sunday, Vice-Chairman of Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Abbas Moghtadaei made some remarks in reaction to the issue of re-negotiating over JCPOA with the new US administration who will take power in the near future.

Hailing Iran’s achievements in the field of indigenous science and space under the toughest pressures of arrogant powers, he said, “It is a foolish idea to re-negotiate with such fraudulent liars and criminals who have never stopped their hostile move against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He also considered the United States as a country that is characterized by features of a third-world country despite its claims of being the superpower of the world.

