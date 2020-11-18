  1. Politics
Nov 18, 2020, 9:17 AM

Amb. urges Riyadh not blame its wrongdoings on others by lies

Amb. urges Riyadh not blame its wrongdoings on others by lies

TEHRAN, Nov. 18 (MNA) – Iran’s Permanent Ambassador to Vienna-based International Organizations has urged Saudi Arabia to have the courage to admit it if it wants to pursue a nuclear weapon program, instead of making baseless claimes against others.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Kazem Gharibabadi reacted to a Saudi minister's recent claims over Iran's nuclear program and wrote, "Scapegoating and fearmongering are two common and classic methods used by demagogues!"

"If you want to pursue a nuclear weapon program, or you are seeking for an excuse to justify your lack of cooperation with the IAEA or your outdated safeguard system, at least have the courage to admit it and pay the price for it, don’t blame your wrongdoings on others by lies," he added.

His tweet came as Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said, " Sudi Arabia reserves the right to arm itself with nuclear weapons if Iran cannot be stopped from making one."

ZZ/5074299

News Code 166020

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News