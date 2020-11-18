Amb. urges Riyadh not blame its wrongdoings on others by lies

In a tweet on Wednesday, Kazem Gharibabadi reacted to a Saudi minister's recent claims over Iran's nuclear program and wrote, "Scapegoating and fearmongering are two common and classic methods used by demagogues!"

"If you want to pursue a nuclear weapon program, or you are seeking for an excuse to justify your lack of cooperation with the IAEA or your outdated safeguard system, at least have the courage to admit it and pay the price for it, don’t blame your wrongdoings on others by lies," he added.

His tweet came as Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said, " Sudi Arabia reserves the right to arm itself with nuclear weapons if Iran cannot be stopped from making one."

