Iran to restrict IAEA's JCPOA related access

Mojtaba Zonnour made the remarks on Wednesday, noting that the US administration pulled out of JCPOA in order to impose new sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He went on to say that the Europeans did not fulfill their JCPOA related obligations and deceived Iran for several years.

Zonnour further noted that according to the strategic plan to counter anti-Iran sanctions, IAEA will only be allowed to supervise the Safeguards and NPT agreements and the Agency will not have any further access.

The Iranian Parliament approved a strategic plan to counter anti-Iran sanctions according to which the government must suspend any regulatory access to IAEA beyond the Additional Protocol within 2 months and if Iran's banking relations with Europe and its oil sales fail to return to normal condition within three months after the adoption of the law, the government is obliged to stop the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol.

