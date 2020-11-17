Iran says UNSC reform should be 'to the benefit of all'

Majid Takht-Ravanchi made the remarks at a virtual meeting of the UN General Assembly held Monday on the reform of the UNSC.

The Iranian diplomat noted that UNSC is facing a crisis of legitimacy and credibility due to poor performance, passivity and in some cases illegal actions.

He then criticized the overwhelming dominance of Western countries over the UN Security Council, saying that the international body has been abused by some permanent members and has not been held accountable for its actions.

It is also undemocratic due to the weak presence of developing countries in its membership, Takht-Ravanchi added.

Referring to the Security Council's extensive and rapid use of its power, such as the imposition of sanctions, under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, the envoy said that the Council should use such means only as a last resort when it has gone through all the avenues for the peaceful settlement of disputes and has assessed their effects and consequences.

Takht-e-Ravanchi stressed that sanctions are an ill-considered approach whose effectiveness and moral legitimacy have been severely questioned by hitting vulnerable groups in target countries.

He stressed the need to reform the working methods of the Security Council and said that the reformed council should be law-abiding and act in accordance with the charter and be accountable for its actions and decisions.

