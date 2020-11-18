Iran confirms feeding UF6 gas into IR2m centrifuges

In a tweet on Wednesday, Kazem Gharibabadi wrote, "The Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) released a half-page report yesterday, announcing that on 14 November 2020, IAEA inspectors have verified that Iran began feeding UF6 into the cascade of 174 IR-2m centrifuges at the Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) in Natanz."

Earlier, Reuters quoted the agency as saying that Iran has begun feeding UF6 into the advanced IR-2m uranium-enriching centrifuges installed at Natanz.

“On 14 November 2020, the Agency verified that Iran began feeding UF6 into the recently installed cascade of 174 IR-2m centrifuges at the Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) in Natanz,” the International Atomic Energy Agency report to member states dated Tuesday said, Reuters reported.

AEA said in an earlier report released Wednesday that Iran had installed the first cascade of advanced IR-2m centrifuges at the Natanz nuclear facility but had not yet fed uranium.

ZZ/FNA13990828000602/13990828000439/PR