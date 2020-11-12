IAEA report shows no proliferation concern over Iran activity

“The new IAEA report on Iran: Tehran provides good cooperation. But IAEA isn’t satisfied with Iranian information on one issue which belongs to the past,” Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted on Thursday.

“No proliferation concern and no need for any action by the Board of Governors. This has to be settled through standard procedures,” he added.

Based on the report, in addition to heavy water production and storage, Iran has exported more than 2.2 tons of its heavy water and also utilized 1.3 tons in line with its research and development activities

In another tweet, the Russian diplomat lashed out at the US’s so-called maximum pressure policy, saying such an approach “has resulted in fiasco. But it’s negative consequences for regional security and nuclear non-proliferation will be felt for a long time.”

MR