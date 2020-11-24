AEOI ready to increase percentage of enrichment

The Spokesperson of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi announced on Tuesday the readiness of this organization in case of the decision of the Islamic Republic to produce advanced machines at the industrial level and to increase production capacity and percentage of enrichment.

The spox also said that the bill on “strategic action” for lifting the sanctions after the failure of the JCPOA’s European parties to fulfill the country’s interests under the nuclear deal and the escalation of American sanctions and hostile measures is being studied in the Iranian Parliament.

"AEOI is being asked by the Parliament to announce its [technical] views about the bill," he added.

In his earlier remarks, Kamalvandi had underlined that US sanctions cannot stop Iran’s nuclear activities.

Kamalvandi stressed that the Atomic Energy Organization will continue its activities to ensure the peaceful nuclear rights of the Iranian people.

On November 22, Iran's Permanent Representative to International Organizations Kazem Gharibabadi says the country will operate 174 advanced IR-M2 centrifuges at Natanz nuclear facility. Gharibabadi said the injection of uranium hexafluoride, or UF6, into the centrifuge is the final step in initiating the enrichment and separation of uranium-238 from uranium-235.

