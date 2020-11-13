Iranian firms to build dam, water transmission lines in Syria

Iranian Deputy Ministry of Energy for Water and Wastewater Affairs and Syria’s Deputy Ministry of Water Resources emphasized the need for implementing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Iran and Syria with the investment of Iranian private sector in Syria’s water industry.

In this meeting, which was held through videoconference, the two sides discussed about the implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked between the two countries in the field of water and wastewater.

Iranian Deputy Ministry of Energy for Water and Wastewater Affairs Ghasem Taghizadeh Khamesi introduced high capabilities and potentials of Iran’s water and wastewater sector in the fields of implementation of large products including supplying, transmitting and treating water and sewage, construction of pumping parts and equipment, water desalination units, etc.

Syrian Deputy Ministry of Water Resources, for his part, pointed to the interest of his country in taking advantage of Iranian capabilities in water and sewage industry.

Export of technical and engineering services to Syria and also promotion of activity of relevant companies were of the main objectives stipulated in the Memorandum of Understanding.

