Iran, Qatar to expand power cooperation

Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and his counterpart Saad Sherida al-Kaabi met and held talks on Monday morning at the place of the Qatari ministry of energy.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need to expand cooperation between the two countries in the field of power and emphasized the development and continuation of their cooperation under the UNESCO Regional Centre on Urban Water Management (RCUWM).

The Qatari side announced its readiness to cooperate on establishing a water center with desalination plants.

In this meeting, it was agreed to hold the 7th joint commission of the two countries on November 24 and 25, in Isfahan. Regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the event is probable to be held virtually. The commission will focus on various sectors of cooperation between the two countries including trade, environment, water and electricity, road and urban development, customs, insurance, medical, tourism, health, tourism, as well as agriculture, animal husbandry, and dairy products.

Ardakanian arrived in the Qatari capital Doha on Monday to discuss energy issues.

