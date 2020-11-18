Trucks carry US military equipment from Syria to Iraq

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the United States continues its hostile movements in Syria and Iraq, and in its latest move, the Americans have sent a convoy of weapons and military equipment from Syria to Iraq.

The US convoy consisted of 60 trucks carrying military equipment and weapons from Syria to Iraq.

The Arabic-language media reported that the Americans have illegally transferred the weapons to Iraq through the Al-Waleed border crossing (one of three official border crossings between Syria and Iraq) in eastern Syria.

Earlier, US troops had dispatched oil tankers from Syria to Iraq; tankers full of oil stolen from Syrian oil fields and wells.

Such hostile activities are committed by the US while the American officials claim they are intended to reduce their presence in some regional countries.

