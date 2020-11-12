Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Zarif, Imran Khan highlight Tehran-Islamabad coop.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday.

In this bilateral talk, the visiting Iranian foreign minister pointed to the amicable and good political relations between the two countries and added, “Neighboring countries are at the priority of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s foreign relations for cooperation.”

Iran to restrict IAEA's JCPOA related access

The chairman of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee said that IAEA will only be permitted to supervise the Safeguards and NPT agreements.

Mojtaba Zonnour made the remarks on Wednesday, noting that the US administration pulled out of JCPOA in order to impose new sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MoU of 7th Iran-Qatar joint commission finalized

The text of the MoU of the joint commission meeting on cooperation between Iran and Qatar is finalized.

According to the Iranian ministry of energy, the representatives of Iran and Qatar have finalized the text of the MoU for the 7th Session of the Joint Cooperation Commission of the two countries, which was previously discussed during five specialized committees by experts in the relevant fields.

Iran ready to discuss new ways of trade with Pakistan

Iranian Foreign Minister voiced Iran’s readiness to discuss new ways of trade with Pakistan.

COVID-19 claims 462 lives in 24 hours in Iran

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 11,780 new COVID-19 infections and a death toll of 462 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total cases in the country to 715,068.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Wednesday, adding that 3,339 of the new cases have been hospitalized.

She added that the respiratory disease claimed the lives of 462 patients in the course of the past 24 hours, putting the total death toll at 39,664.

Iranian, Pakistani FMs meeting kicks off in Islamabad

The foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan are holding high-level talks on bilateral and regional developments in Islamabad.

Iran’s visiting Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is currently holding talks with his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi to confer on a host of issues of mutual interest.

Regime trying to collapse Iran reached its own end shamefully

President Hassan Rouhani said the US regime, which tried to collapse the Iranian establishment has reached its own end shamefully.

Speaking at the Cabinet session on Wednesday, Rouhani reiterated that Iran’s policy has always been based on respect to nations and multilateralism.

Iran to act 'independently' if terrorists threaten NW borders

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that terrorists should not be stationed near the northwestern borders of Iran, warning of an independent act if such a threat persists.

Referring to the suspicious role of the Israeli regime in recent conflicts in the Karabakh region between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Arghchi said Iran has warned two sides of the regime’s efforts to create a permanent crisis and tensions in the region, Speaking in an interview with IRIB on Wednesday.

Zarif, top Pakistani cmdr. discuss defense, security coop.

Iran’s foreign minister and Pakistan’s army commander reviewed the military and defense cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad.

Iran, Syria explore avenues for boosting coop in water sector

Islamic Republic of Iran and Syria explored avenues for implementing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked between the two countries in the field of water and wastewater.

Deputy Energy Minister for Water and Wastewater Affairs Ghasem Taghizadeh Khamesi and Syrian Deputy Ministry of Water Resources held talks on Wednesday through videoconference.

