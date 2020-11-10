Iran's COVID-19 cases surpass 700,000

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Tuesday, adding that 3,088 of the new cases have been hospitalized.

She added that the respiratory disease claimed the lives of 453 patients in the course of the past 24 hours, putting the total death toll at 39,202.

According to Lari, 5,584 patients are in critical condition while 530,694 patients have recovered.

So far, over 5.3 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 51.3 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 1.27 million and recoveries amounting to 36 million.

