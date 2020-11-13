COVID-19 claims 461 lives in past 24 hours in Iran

Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education Spokeswoman Sima Lari made the announcement on Friday, adding the respiratory disease infected 11,737 people in the course of the past 24 hours, putting the total cases at 738,322.

She noted that 2,967 new COVID-19 cases have been hospitalized.

According to Lari, 5,630 patients are in critical condition while 546,642 patients have recovered or have been discharged from hospitals.

However, 27 provinces of the country are in red and alarming situation of the fatal disease.

According to statistics, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 53 million people throughout the world and consequently, it has claimed lives of more than 1.3 million people up to the present time.

