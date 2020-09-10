  1. Iran
Sep 10, 2020, 2:45 PM

Iran COVID-19 update: 129 deaths, 2,063 cases in 24 hours

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 2,063 COVID-19 infections and 129 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Thursday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 395,488 with the death toll standing at 22798.

According to Lari, 3,728 patients are in critical condition while 340,842 patients have recovered.

So far, 3,483,727 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures on Thursday, 28,026,967 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 908,002 and recoveries amounting to 20,104,939.

