Dialogue key to settling longstanding tensions: Vaezi

“The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes Russia’s mediation and the ceasefire agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Mahmoud Vaezi tweeted on Tuesday.

“We hope that the new agreement will be implemented soon,” he added.

The Iranian vice president expressed hope that the two sides will respect the international borders and observe the rights of civilians who have been afflicted by the weeks-long skirmishes.

"We believe that negotiations and a political dialogue can put an end to this long-standing crisis if the two sides in the conflict remain committed to international rules, including the territorial integrity of countries and the human rights of their citizens."

Earlier in the day, the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia signed a statement on ending the war in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh. The ceasefire agreement came into effect overnight.

