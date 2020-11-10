Iran plays key role in ensuring security of Central Asia

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali wrote, “Today, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran addressed the 20th Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization which plays a pivotal role in promoting multilateralism in the international arena.”

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, as one of the most active member countries, has good relations with other members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," he added.

"Without Iran's participation, issues related to strengthening security in Central Asia and regional economic development cannot be seriously discussed," Jalali underlined.

The Iranian ambassador went on to say that the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes Russia's initiatives of ​​creating a green corridor instead of economic war and sanctions.

The 20th Summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was held virtually with the presence of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

