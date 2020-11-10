Armenia, Russia,Azerbaijan sign agreement to end Karabakh war

Issuing a statement, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that his country has signed an agreement with Russia and the Republic of Azerbaijan to end the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to the Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, the decision was painful for him but had to be made in the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that in accordance with the joint statement, Russian peacekeepers will be deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh along the corridor connecting the region with Armenia and along the contact line, according to Sputnik.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that the agreement on cessation of hostilities in Karabakh puts an end to the settlement of the conflict. He called the new ceasefire agreement historic and said it would end the bloodshed and lead to long-lasting peace.

The joint statement came after the Azerbaijani side said it seized control of the Shushi (Shusha) - the second-largest city in Nagorno-Karabach, as the Azerbaijani forces were closing in on the capital of the self-proclaimed republic. Baku said it would end fighting if Pashinyan guarantees that the Armenian troops will be withdrawn from the regions of Aghdam, Kalbajar, and Lachin.

RHM/SPUTNIK