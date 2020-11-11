Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Iran considering Afghanistan's security as its own security

Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian says Iran considers the security of Afghanistan as its and region's security, adding that unfortunately, the US is taking advantage of the situation in Afghanistan.

He made the remarks in his meeting with the Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan Deborah Lyons.

Iran, Syria emphasize return of Syrian refugees to home

Islamic Republic of Iran and Syria stressed on return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

Senior Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs, Ali-Asghar Khaji and Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad met and held talk on Monday and emphasized the return of Syrian refugees to their country.

Rouhani advises Biden's admin. to restore US tarnished image

Iranian President said the new US goveadministration needs to restore the tarnished image of the country as well as its international ties.

Iran, Qatar stress expansion of coop. in renewable energies

Islamic Republic of Iran and Qatar emphasized on the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the field of renewable energies.

Iran's COVID-19 cases surpass 700,000

The Iranian Health Ministry confirmed 10,339 COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours till Tuesday noon, bringing the total cases in the country to 703,288.

The respiratory disease claimed the lives of 453 patients in the course of the 24 hours, putting the total death toll at 39,202.

American people said no to Trump racism, lawlessness

The Government Spokesman said that in the US election the American people said no to Trump's racist and anti-global policies which all had a hand in tarnishing the US image at the international level.

Iran sees lasting security only via coop with its neighbors

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran sees lasting security as possible only through cooperation, partnership, and peace with its neighbors.

Dialogue key to settling longstanding tensions: Vaezi

Iranian President’s Chief of Staff has welcomed a new ceasefire agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, saying dialogue is key to settle longstanding tensions.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes Russia’s mediation and the ceasefire agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Mahmoud Vaezi tweeted on Tuesday.

“We hope that the new agreement will be implemented soon,” he added.

Iran welcomes Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan pact on Karabakh

The Iranian foreign ministry has expressed the country's content about the signing of an agreement between Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

In a statement on Tuesday, The ministry expressed hope that the agreement would lead to the final arrangements for long-lasting peace in the Caucasus region.

Iran plays key role in ensuring security of Central Asia

Iranian Ambassador to Russia said that discussing the security of Central Asia and issues related to regional development cannot be discussed without Iran.

US imposes Iran-related sanctions on 4 entities, 6 companies

The United States on Tue. imposed Iran-related sanctions on six companies and four people, accusing them of supplying sensitive goods to an Iranian military firm in the Trump administration’s latest move to increase pressure on Tehran.

Envoy advises US to punish perpetrators of killing Iran cmdr.

The Iranian ambassador and permanent representative to the UN office in Geneva advised the US government to punish the perpetrators of the assassination of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani.

Speaking during a meeting of Human Rights Council (HRC) on Tue., Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh reminded Americans to punish the perpetrators of assassinating Iran’s tog general martyr Qassem Soleimani.

US should end arbitrary detention, harassing Iranian citizens

Iran’s Permanent Ambassador to Vienna-based International Organizations said that the United States should end arbitrary detentions and harassment of Iranian citizens.

Speaking in a session of periodical review of the situation of human rights in the United States during a meeting of the Human Rights Council on Tue., Kazem Gharibabadi stressed the need to end arbitrary detentions and harassment of Iranian nationals abroad under the pretext of political activities and violation of illegal US sanctions.

